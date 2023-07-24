$500 reimbursement for evacuated Lydell Apartment residents near Bayshore

An update now on a luxury apartment complex near Bayshore where tenants in half a dozen units had to be evacuated and relocated, after finding elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Chris Maguire, president of the general partner of Cypress Bayshore Residential, released a statement Sunday afternoon on the situation, saying they "recognized the issue is causing an inconvenience and worry to residents, and their top priority is to fix the concerns, keep tenants safe, and happy in their new home. It's with them in mind, they are working tirelessly to fix the situation."

Cypress Bayshore Residential says it's now willing to offer anyone within the evacuated units in building 3 the ability to relocate to another Lydell apartment, if available.

If they decline, Cypress is offering tenants a $500 reimbursement to terminate their lease.

Read their full statement below:









CYPRESS BAYSHORE RESIDENTIAL, LP’S STATEMENT ON THE LYDELL APARTMENT SITUATION



The following is a statement from Chris Maguire, President of the general partner of Cypress



Bayshore Residential, LP, regarding the detection of trichloroethene (TCE), above actionable



levels within one building (Building 3) of the Lydell Apartments and ongoing vapor mitigation



efforts as well as ongoing communication with residents. As a reminder, the source of the TCE



stems from the site’s historical land use that dates back over 70 years.



We recognize and regret that this issue is causing inconvenience and worry for our residents and



our utmost priority is to alleviate those concerns, keep our residents safe and ensure they are



happy in their new home. It’s with them in mind that our team is working tirelessly to resolve



this situation.



Today, we want to provide a clear outline of this situation, how we are working to resolve it and



how we are working to ensure the safety and satisfaction of our residents.



It’s important to note that from the beginning of this issue, we have been working with and



meeting daily with the North Shore Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural



Resources (WDNR) regarding testing and mitigation to ensure the safety of residents. We will



continue to do so until we resolve this issue.



Decision to Relocate Residents



We would never knowingly move residents into a residential unit with high levels of TCE. We



have been following the requirements and recommendations of the WDNR and North Shore



Health Department throughout the testing process.



Once Building 3 was completed to a level to allow for representative testing of the vapor levels,



we began testing Building 3 and tenants were allowed to move in as authorized by the TCO



(Temporary Certificate of Occupancy) issued by the City of Glendale. At the time residents began



moving into Building 3, we had received testing results from other portions of the Lydell



Apartments project that showed no actionable levels of TCE, giving us no reason to believe there



would be actionable levels at Building 3. These actionable levels have been set by the Wisconsin



Department of Health Services in cooperation with the North Shore Health Department and the



WDNR.



In coordination with the North Shore Health Department, on June 14, we informed Lydell



Apartment residents in Building 3 of the presence of actionable levels of TCE within Building 3



and the potential health risks associated with exposure to actionable levels of TCE, as well as the



mitigation steps we are taking. We have been keeping all residents updated on at least a weekly



basis.



After follow-up testing showed a level of TCE in six apartments (out of fifty-nine) located in



Building 3 that exceeded the maximum levels for occupancy set by the North Shore Health



Department, we relocated the affected residents in less than 24 hours at the expense of



ownership.



Testing Process



Environmental testing has been conducted on each building by GZA GeoEnvironmental, a



national engineering and environmental consultant with expertise in TCE mitigation and over 10



years of direct experience within this area of the city of Glendale, following previously established



plans under the oversight of the North Shore Health Department and the WDNR. Buildings 2 and



4 have both previously returned testing results with no actionable levels of any volatile organic



compounds including TCE and initial under-slab testing results for Building 1 that were received



on July 21st also returned no actionable levels.



GZA has multiple lines of evidence to indicate that the migration of TCE vapors from under the



slab in Building 3 has ceased by employing a comprehensive sub-slab depressurization system



that was part of the building’s original design.



GZA has been proactively employing the use of an onsite mobile gas chromatograph to provide



the field team real-time results, allowing them to quickly react to those findings and continue to



frequently test units without waiting days or weeks for laboratory facilities to process results.



The data generated by this equipment is aiding decisions being made by the WDNR and the North



Shore Health Department. It is integral in the considerable progress GZA has made in arriving at



a solution to mitigate the elevated levels of TCE that remain in certain units within Building 3.



Every occupied unit in Building 3 has been offered an air purification unit and is undergoing



diagnostic testing at least once a week with those results shared directly with the resident.



Reports of the daily testing results are sent each day to the North Shore Health Department and



WDNR followed by a daily conference call to discuss the most recent testing, forecast the next



day’s activities and communicate progress toward a final resolution. GZA’s team will employ the



use of a second onsite mobile gas chromatograph beginning July 22nd that will allow for expanded



real-time testing on site.



The entire team at Lydell Apartments is working tirelessly on mitigation efforts and a final



resolution to bring TCE levels within all Building 3 units below actionable levels.



Residents Are Our Priority



For residents in Building 3 who do not wish to remain in that building, relocation to another Lydell



Apartment unit has been offered, if available. If a Building 3 resident chooses not to stay with



Lydell Apartments, the resident will be allowed to terminate their lease at no cost and will be



reimbursed up to $500 for relocation expenses.



We commit to continuing to provide all our residents with weekly updates on vapor mitigation



efforts at Building 3 and to continue to follow the guidelines provided by North Shore Health



Department and WDNR. If any unit is found to exceed the actionable TCE levels set by the North



Shore Health Department and WDNR, we will immediately undertake the appropriate response.



We will also provide media with regular updates on the process of our remediation efforts. For



the safety of our residents, we ask the media to respect the privacy of our residents.





It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip