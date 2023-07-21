Property management firm overseeing The Lydell terminates agreement after carcinogen found in apartments

MILWAUKEE — The property management firm hired to see day-to-day operations at a luxury apartment complex in Bayshore has terminated its contract with owners after a cancer-causing chemical was found inside the property.

Lincoln Residential, the property management firm, shared a statement Thursday saying it terminated its contract with Cypress Equities, the company that owns the Lydell.

"Lincoln Residential was unaware of the presence of TCE or the testing requirements until a June visit from the health department. As a result, Lincoln Residential has terminated its agreement with Cypress Equities," Lincoln Residential said in its emailed statement.

The property management first said Cypress Equities was responsible for testing and mitigation of all environmental hazards at the property.

The news comes after Public Health Officer Becky Rowland said a decision was made to move people out of six units in one of the buildings of The Lydell on Sunday after levels of trichloroethylene (TCE), a known cancer-causing chemical, remained high. That, after some people were already evacuated over the weekend.

According to previous TMJ4 News reporting, Rowland said the detection was first reported to the state last month by Cypress Equities LLC, and its environmental consultant. Rowland said from mid-June, the developer informed residents of potential risks and spent weeks testing and attempting to eliminate the health risk. But, she said, exposure levels still exceeded safety guidelines for those six apartments.

