500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.

The event, scheduled for Saturday at the Italian Community Center near the lakefront, was created by Andre Lee Ellis. He has a mission of helping as many young boys as possible experience stepping out in a tuxedo for a night on the town.

More than 200 men will be taking part in the event and will walk the streets of Milwaukee in unity. Registration for the event was $100, which pays for the tuxedo rental for a young man in the community.

Men taking part in the event will be served breakfast at North Division High School, receive haircuts and grooming, hear speeches from keynote speakers and the founders of the event, and get official photos in tuxedos.

For more information on the event and for the full itinerary, click here.

