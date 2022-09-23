500 Black Tuxedos event seeking men to sponsor, inspire Milwaukee's youth

MILWAUKEE — Stepping out in a tux for a night on the town is not an experience every young man in Milwaukee can say they have had.

For five years, Andre Lee Ellis has made this one of his missions for as many young boys in his neighborhood and beyond.

Maleak Taylor knows all too well that feeling.

"It's special to be inside of a tuxedo or suit, like it feels special," Taylor said. "It will make you feel good about yourself. It's a lot of motivation that comes with it."

Taylor was 11 years old when he noticed Mr. Ellis and his wife leaving for a date downtown.

"I never seen nobody get dressed up just to go out to dinner," he said. "So that kind of that was mind-boggling to me. But as I grew up and I understood fine dining, definitely."

His curiosity inspired the 500 Black Tuxedos event, birthed in a garden where Mr. Ellis has worked tirelessly encouraging and inspiring young boys to be men despite their situation.

With less than three months away from the event, Mr. Ellis is in need of 100 men to volunteer and sponsor a young boy.

"It cost the man $100, it cost the boy nothing at all," Ellis said.

Meanwhile, Taylor is preparing to be this year's keynote speaker. He has these words of advice for any man considering sponsoring another young man:

"Don't be on the fence, just do it," he said. "You can never receive anything bad for doing something good."

