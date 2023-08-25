50-year-old man seriously injured following stabbing in Cudahy

CUDAHY, Wis. — A 50-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing Thursday night, according to Cudahy Police.

The incident, which police say is likely isolated, happened around 9:30 p.m. At that time, police responded to Kingan and Cudahy where they found the victim lying in the street covered in blood.

Police said he was responsive but seriously injured, with stab wounds to his torso and neck. The man told police the suspect fled on a bicycle.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was located and arrested. Cudahy police said they recovered knives and the arrest went without incident.

The victim needed life-saving intervention and was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Cudahy Police said due to this incident likely being isolated, there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cudahy Police at 414-769-2260.

