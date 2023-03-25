5-year-old injured in double shooting near 10th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured, including a 5-year-old, following a double shooting Friday night.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened near 10th and Capitol around 9:15 p.m.

A 5-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man were both injured and taken to a local hospital where they are expected to survive. Police said the 5-year-old was shot while inside his home.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip