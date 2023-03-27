5 people shot outside Prime Social in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Five people were shot and injured outside a restaurant near 76th and Good Hope Road early Monday morning, according to police.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the shootings happened around 1:30 a.m. A TMJ4 News crew confirmed it happened outside the Prime Social restaurant and bar.

TMJ4 The scene outside Prime Social in Milwaukee.

According to MPD, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, a 30-year-old Oak Creek male, a 26-year-old Milwaukee male and a 44-year-old Milwaukee male suffered "non-fatal injuries" and were brought to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any other information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Milwaukee Health Department orders closure and evacuation of apartment complex

By Zach Cook, March 26

The City of Milwaukee Health Department ordered the closure and immediate evacuation of an apartment complex on the city's north side.

This comes after the city was alerted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Friday of a chemical health hazard at the Community Within the Corridor East Block located on 31st and Center.

Elevated levels of the chemical trichloroethylene (TCE) were identified in both occupied and unoccupied residential spaces. Exposure to TCE can cause serious health effects.

As a result of the evacuation, roughly 150 residents will need to find new housing. A public meeting is going to be scheduled in the coming days for residents to provide more information and an opportunity for them to ask questions.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, all residents had been directly contacted with and related to temporary housing.

A statement released by the Milwaukee Health Department said its focus right now is making sure all residents are safe and finding alternative long-term housing for them.

"The primary focus at this time is to ensure all residents are removed from the initial health threat," the department said. "The Milwaukee Health Department asks for respect for the privacy of residents during the ongoing relocation efforts."

