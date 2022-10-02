46-year-old killed in shooting near Hopkins and Villard

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Saturday night.

Officials said the shooting happened near Hopkins and Villard shortly before midnight.

A 46-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Milwaukee police said the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation, and they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

