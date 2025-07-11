45-year-old driver dies after crash into Milwaukee residence

MILWAUKEE — A 45-year-old driver died after Milwaukee police say they hit a home and another car on Thursday.

According to police, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, near 36th and Nash.

Authorities say the driver struck a residence and a gas meter before hitting another car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4

The cause of the crash and what led to the driver's death are still under investigation.

