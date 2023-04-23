40-year-old man killed following argument in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Kenosha Police said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in an apartment on 60th Street near Sheridan Road.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he died on the scene.

No suspects are in custody but the Kenosha Police Department said the incident was contained to the apartment and likely the result of an argument.

Police said there is no public safety threat. Now, officials are asking anyone with information to contact them at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

