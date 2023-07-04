4 shot, 1 killed under 90 minutes in Milwaukee on Monday

MILWAUKEE — Four people were shot in separate incidents within 80 minutes in Milwaukee on Monday. One of those victims died.

As of 10 p.m. Monday, a total of six people were shot in the city.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) data, non-fatal shootings are up 3% so far this year compared to this time last year. To date, there have been 422 non-fatal shootings in Milwaukee in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 411.

According to MPD, the following shootings occurred Monday:

12:50 a.m.: A 30-year-old man was shot and injured near 76th and Silver Spring. Police say a related auto fire investigation was being conducted near 77th and Bender.

1:10 p.m.: A 20-year-old man was shot and injured during an argument near 92nd and Custer.

5:24 p.m.: A 19-year-old man was shot and injured near 35th and Lloyd.

5:30 p.m.: A 40-year-old man was shot near 12th and Chambers. He died from his injuries at the scene.

6:24 p.m.: A 35-year-old man was shot and injured near 84th and Bender.

6:43 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy was shot and injured near 13th and Columbia.

11:00 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near Farwell and North.

No one is in custody for any of these incidents. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

