Man shot and killed near 12th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — A man was shot and killed near 12th and Chambers in Milwaukee on Monday.

According to Milwaukee Police Department, a 40-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

