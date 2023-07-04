15-year-old boy shot and killed near Farwell and North

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

MPD said they responded to Murray and North around 11 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the boy died on the scene. The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation, and Milwaukee Police said it's seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

