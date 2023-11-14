4 Milwaukee men charged with robbing mail carriers in the city

MILWAUKEE — Four Milwaukee men were charged last week in connection to robbing mail carriers in the city.

Seventeen-year-old Jose Federico-Flores, 18-year-old Jesse Hernandez, 21-year-old Christian Lara-Maldonado, and 18-year-old True Serwin are facing the following charges:



Armed Robbery (as a party to a crime): Jose Federico-Flores, Jesse Hernandez, Christian Lara-Maldonado, True Serwin

Flee or Elude an Officer: Jose Federico-Flores, Jesse Hernandez, True Serwin

Resisting an Officer: Jose Federico-Flores, Jesse Hernandez, Christian Lara-Maldonado, True Serwin

Felony Bail Jumping: True Serwin

According to a criminal complaint, the four men were involved in two armed robberies of postal workers on Nov. 6. Hernandez provided a gun for both robberies, Serwin was the driver in each robbery, Lara-Maldonado admits to directly participating in both and informed police that Federico-Flores was involved as well.

The complaint says the four men sold the key taken from the second mail carrier together. They were in the same car, which was used to commit the robberies, when police began a pursuit.

"They were all in it together," Serwin allegedly told authorities.



The complaint says police were dispatched to 12th and Holt around 10:22 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 after a USPS mail carrier was robbed.

The victim said she was delivering mail on foot when she saw three subjects approach her. One of the suspects stated, "Give me everything you got." She handed over her cell phone and her key to the USPS mail carrier vehicle. Another suspect took her mail bag and package scanner.

All three suspects then fled. The victim went to a resident's door and asked for help. Her arrow key was locked in her delivery van, however, no entry was made into the van.

On the same day at 11:15 a.m., a USPS mail carrier reported three armed subjects had taken a set of keys from his belt and a set of arrow keys from his carrier bag while he was inside his parcel van.

During the robbery, the victim said all three subjects stated, "Give up the arrow key!" One of the suspects pointed a handgun to his forehead and another gun to his body.

When police were dispatched to the armed robbery scene, an officer stated he saw three subjects running north into the alleyway.

Police then saw a four-door sedan exit the alley, which was wanted in connection to an armed robbery. An 18-minute pursuit then began. The complaint says Serwin was the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

During the beginning of the pursuit, Lara-Maldonado bailed and began running through yards. Officers chased him on foot and he was later placed into custody.

Serwin and the other passengers eventually got out on foot. Hernandez was arrested in an alley after a foot pursuit, during which he dropped a handgun.

The complaint says Serwin was found under a "sheet of cardboard." After attempting to run from police, he was arrested.

A fourth passenger was never caught.

Several items were recovered during a search of the vehicle, including handguns, a BB gun rifle, and black masks.

The complaint says Serwin admitted to being involved in both robberies, as well as being the driver. He told authorities he sold the key from the second robbery for $500. He admitted he held both the involved guns and "took videos of him holding the guns, being cool."

Federico-Flores said they were all driving around on the south side of Milwaukee "looking for a postal carrier." When they finally found someone, Federico-Flores said they robbed a "female" postal carrier.

Lara-Maldanado admitted to being with one of the robberies, claiming he didn't know about the female postal worker. As for the second armed robbery, he told authorities they were "all happy and ready to do something." The complaint says he said, "You know me I need some money."

