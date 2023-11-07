2 USPS workers robbed; police pursuit ends in arrests in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two United States Postal Service workers were robbed of their property about an hour apart on Milwaukee's south side Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said they later pursued a vehicle wanted in connection to the incident. People inside later abandoned the vehicle and tried to make a run for it. But officers were able to arrest them and take them into custody. Police said among the items confiscated from them was a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and a 'ghost gun' handgun with an extended magazine.

The USPS workers were victims of armed robberies on two separate occasions on Monday:

10:19 a.m., on the 3400 block of S. 12th St.

11:10 a.m., on the 3200 block of S. 28th St.

The victims are described as a 49-year-old postal worker and a 33-year-old postal worker. The suspects brandished guns, took property from the USPS workers and then left.

The vehicle was later spotted in the 3200 block of S. 26th St. in connection to the armed robberies. Officers tried to pull the driver over but he did not. Police began pursuing the vehicle. At some point, a person in the car got out and ran away. That 21-year-old male was later arrested. The vehicle later came to a stop. The driver and two other people tried to run away but police took them into custody. The driver's age was not released but the two passengers were identified as a 21-year-old male and a 15-year-old male.

Read MPD's statement below:

On Monday, November 6th, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Milwaukee Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit. Officers observed a vehicle wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies of postal workers that occurred on Monday, November 6th, 2023 at approximately 10:19 a.m., on the 3400 block of S. 12th St., and at 11:10 a.m., on the 3200 block of S. 28th St. During the robberies, armed suspects confronted the victims, a 49-year-old postal worker and a 33-year-old postal worker, took property, and fled the scene.



The vehicle was spotted on the 3200 block of S. 26th St. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the 2600 block of W. Oklahoma Ave., the driver, a 18-year-old male, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. One suspect, a 21-year-old male, exited the vehicle on the 3200 block of S. 26th St., and fled. He was taken into custody on the 3000 block of S. 11th St. The vehicle came to a stop on the 1500 block of N. 30th St., and the driver and 2 occupants, a 21-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male, were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.



A semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine, a (ghost gun) handgun with an extended magazine, and a BB gun rifle were recovered and were placed into evidence. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, November 6, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., on N. Teutonia Ave. and W. Cornell St. A 32-year-old victim was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.





