4 charged in I-43 chase, shooting that left unborn baby dead, six injured

MILWAUKEE — Four people have been charged in a chase and police shooting on I-43 last week that left an unborn baby dead and six people injured.

Calveyon Adonte Jeans, 17 : Attempted armed robbery as a party to a crime, armed robbery as a party to a crime, operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, first degree recklessly endangering safety, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent as a party to a crime, theft of movable property as a party to a crime. Calveyon faces a maximum of 114 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, multiple officers attempted to conduct a felony stop at North 17th & West Vliet Street, at approximately 2:23 pm on Thursday, June 20.

The vehicle involved was wanted in connection to an attempted armed robbery carjacking that occurred at 500 Block of North Broadway.

The vehicle was also wanted in connection to an armed robbery carjacking that happened at the 500 Block of North Jefferson Street earlier in the day.

Police say the pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle moved into the construction lane on I-43 near West Vienna Avenue and was blocked by construction and a cement truck.

They say several construction workers were working at the time.

Watch: Video shows white SUV squeeze between vehicles on I-43 during police chase:

According to police, officers approached the vehicle, gave commands to stop the vehicle, and commanded the suspects to get out of the vehicle.

Police say the driver of the car reversed the vehicle, striking a marked squad car, then drove forward, and reversed the vehicle, while an officer was behind the vehicle at the time.

Another officer discharged his weapon, striking two occupants of the car. A total of six people were in the vehicle at the time.

Witnesses tell TMJ4 they heard at least eight gunshots.

The officer involved in the incident was placed on administrative duty, which is routine in an officer-involved shooting.

Among those injured is an 18-year-old woman, who is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say she was pregnant at the time of the incident, and that the baby did not survive.

A 17-year-old boy is also in the hospital in serious condition.

Four other young people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, including a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old woman.

No other injuries were reported.

