39-year-old man killed near 21st and Burnham

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jul 28, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.

The police department said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near 21st and Burnham. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, MPD is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 4141-224-TIPS.

