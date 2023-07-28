39-year-old man killed near 21st and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.

The police department said the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. near 21st and Burnham. When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, MPD is investigating the incident and asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 4141-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip