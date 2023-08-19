35-year-old woman killed in shooting, location unknown

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Friday night.

The location of the incident is pending an investigation, police said. The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Now, Milwaukee Police say they are looking for unknown suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

