33-year-old killed in shooting near 38th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — A 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 33rd and Concordia Friday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police did not say what time the shooting happened, but said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and Milwaukee Police said they're searching for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

