32-year-old shot and killed near 39th and Center

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Thursday night.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was shot near 39th and Center around 11:30 p.m.

The circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation, and police said they are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

