3-year-old shot, 16-year-old arrested; Milwaukee police say

The 3-year-old is expected to survive
Police say a 3-year-old was shot and a 16-year-old was arrested Thursday night near 95th and Thurston.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 06:11:52-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said a teen has been arrested after he allegedly shot a 3-year-old Thursday night.

The shooting happened near 95th and Thurston around 9:30 p.m. Officials say the 3-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated. He is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting and a firearm was recovered. Police said charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

MPD said the investigation into this case is ongoing and they are continuing to seek unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

