3-year-old girl shot near 64th and Villard; third child shot in three days

MILWAUKEE — A three-year-old girl was shot near 65th and Villard on Wednesday, marking the third child shot within the last three days in Milwaukee.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and are still seeking a 32-year-old man regarding the incident.
The girl is in stable condition.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.
A five-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near 41st and Wright Tuesday evening. Just one day before, another 5-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 85th and Greenbrook. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in that incident.
Both girls are expected to survive.
_________
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.
