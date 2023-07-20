3-year-old girl shot near 64th and Villard; third child shot in three days

MILWAUKEE — A three-year-old girl was shot near 65th and Villard on Wednesday, marking the third child shot within the last three days in Milwaukee.

Police arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and are still seeking a 32-year-old man regarding the incident.

The girl is in stable condition.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

A five-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near 41st and Wright Tuesday evening. Just one day before, another 5-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 85th and Greenbrook. A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in that incident.

Both girls are expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

