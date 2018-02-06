3 real-life fire safety lessons we can learn from 'This Is Us'

"Establish a meeting place, you need to have a meeting place that everybody knows where to go," Ball said.
Smoke alarms are very important but the Milwaukee Fire Department says when it comes to a fire safety plan, families should always have two ways out of each room. The first option should be using the door but if that doesn't work. The second option is using a window, if you're on the second floor, get the firefighters’ attention, and wait for a ladder.
"The biggest thing is get everybody out of the house, call 911 and get the fire departments coming," Ball said.
Lastly, never re-enter a burning building, a critical error Jack made in Sunday night's episode.
"It really is a big no-no," Ball said. "It's important to be outside, wait for the fire department after you call 911 when you get outside."
It's very important to practice your fire escape plans. We do it all the time at school and work, do it at home too.