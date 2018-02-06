3 real-life fire safety lessons we can learn from 'This Is Us'

MILWAUKEE - A big house fire during Sunday night's episode of "This Is Us" has provided a powerful opportunity to talk about escaping a fire.

On Monday, TODAY'S TMJ 4 spoke with the Milwaukee Fire Department about the essential things you can do to help save your family.

If you haven't seen Sunday night's episode, we'd like to warn you, there may be some spoilers ahead.

The National Fire Protection Association says the show does put a spotlight on fire safety, a topic many of us think little about until it's too late.

Milwaukee Fire Lt. Michael Ball says smoke alarms are the most important fire safety tool.

"In Milwaukee, it's a requirement for all homes to have a working smoke alarm," Ball said. "That's a big part of our fire preventing."

The Pearson family (from the show) had a smoke alarm but the NFPA says they needed to have a home escape plan.

"Establish a meeting place, you need to have a meeting place that everybody knows where to go," Ball said.

Smoke alarms are very important but the Milwaukee Fire Department says when it comes to a fire safety plan, families should always have two ways out of each room. The first option should be using the door but if that doesn't work. The second option is using a window, if you're on the second floor, get the firefighters’ attention, and wait for a ladder.

"The biggest thing is get everybody out of the house, call 911 and get the fire departments coming," Ball said.

Lastly, never re-enter a burning building, a critical error Jack made in Sunday night's episode.

"It really is a big no-no," Ball said. "It's important to be outside, wait for the fire department after you call 911 when you get outside."

It's very important to practice your fire escape plans. We do it all the time at school and work, do it at home too.