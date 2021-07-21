3 people shot, 2 arrested, officer injured in Milwaukee during Bucks championship celebration

MILWAUKEE — Over the entirety of the Bucks incredible playoff run and with hundreds of thousands of fans coming to the Deer District, very few issues happened. However, during game 6 when the Bucks won the championship, three people were shot, multiple arrests were made, and an officer was injured, according to Milwaukee Police.

Before the game finished around 8:30 p.m., fans breached a metal security gate at 400 W. Highland Ave. People rushed through and trampled over a police officer, officials said. The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Thirty minutes later in the same location, a 21-year-old was arrested for possession of a gun.

During the post game celebration around 12:40 a.m, a shooting happened near the 200 block of E. Juneau Avenue. Multiple shots were fired and a victim was struck. Police said that the victim, a 19-year-old Wauwatosa woman, did not seem to be the intended target. She had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An 18-year-old male from Wauwatosa was taken into custody.

Minutes later, MPD said there was another shooting near the 200 block of E. Knapp Street. Multiple shots were fired hitting two people and multiple vehicles. Both victims, 22- and 32-year-old males, had non-life-threatening injuries. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested, but police are looking for more suspects.

The circumstances leading up to both shootings are still under investigation.

