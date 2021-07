MILWAUKEE — As fans were celebrating the Bucks NBA championship, multiple gunshots were heard near Water and Knapp Street.

TMJ4 Reporter Ben Jordan was on scene and reporting live as gun shots rang out from a parking lot near that intersection.

It is unclear if any people were injured or how many people were involved. One arrest was captured by our TMJ4 cameras.

There is no official word from police on this matter. We will update this story as we learn more.

