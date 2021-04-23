3 killed, 2 injured in Milwaukee shootings Friday evening: Police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police report three people were killed and two people were injured in three separate shootings in the city Friday evening.

The shootings are just the latest in a surge of gun violence hitting the city this spring. Just on Thursday, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were shot and killed in the city.

In a statement Friday evening, police describe the three latest shootings.

TMJ4 The shooting at 8th and Vilet.

North 8th Street deadly double shooting

A double shooting occurred around 3:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of North 8th Street. Police say a 39-year-old man died from gunshot wounds and a 42-year-old man suffered injuries. The injured man arrived at a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, police say. A 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested. This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to MPD.

TMJ4 Shooting at 27th and Wisconsin.

North 27th Street homicide

The second deadly shooting happened around 4:07 p.m. in the 600 block of North 27th Street. Police say the victim was in his vehicle when shots were fired and he was hit by gunfire. The victim, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee, died from gunshot wounds. Milwaukee police say they continue to seek unknown suspects.

West Ash Street deadly double shooting

The third homicide happened in a double shooting around 4:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Ash Street. MPD says the victim, a 20-year-old man, died from gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old woman was injured in the shooting. She arrived at a local hospital, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, according to MPD. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information related to these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

