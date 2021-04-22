Watch
18-year-old dies in Sherman Park shooting, sheriff says

An 18-year-old died during a shooting at a basketball court at Sherman Park in Milwaukee Thursday, officials say.
Posted at 5:46 PM, Apr 22, 2021
MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old died during a shooting at a basketball court at Sherman Park in Milwaukee Thursday, officials say.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies and Milwaukee police officers were called to the court around 4:51 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at around 5:07 p.m.

The MCSO's Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the incident.

No other details were available at this time.

