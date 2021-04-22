18-year-old dies in Sherman Park shooting, sheriff says

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old died during a shooting at a basketball court at Sherman Park in Milwaukee Thursday, officials say.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies and Milwaukee police officers were called to the court around 4:51 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at around 5:07 p.m.

The MCSO's Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the incident.

No other details were available at this time.

On scene at Sherman Park where officials say an 18-year old man was shot and killed at the basketball court. We’re working to get more details now, stick with @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/36vsh6FPP0 — Sarah McGrew (@sarahrosemcgrew) April 22, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip