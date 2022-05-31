3 homicides, 2 fatal crashes in Milwaukee during Memorial Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office investigated three homicides as well as two fatal crashes during the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

The holiday weekend is often known for a spike in violence, but the city is already embroiled in skyrocketing levels of gun violence and fatal reckless driving crashes.

The ME tweeted on Tuesday it also investigated 11 probable overdoses and three suicides during the three days.

The first two homicides happened on Saturday. A 36-year-old man died from gunshot injuries near 42nd and Bonny. About an hour later a 50-year-old man died from gunshot injuries near 52nd and Lisbon.

Then on Monday, a 21-year-old man died from gunshot injuries near 28th and Roosevelt.

Also on Saturday, a driver struck and killed a 46-year-old pedestrian near 46th and Lisbon, and then drove off.

Milwaukee police recorded 88 homicides so far this year. That's compared to 61 in 2021 and 61 in 2020 during the same time frame.

That means homicides jumped 44 percent so far this year compared to last year.

During 2021, police recorded a total of 193 homicides - a record for the city. In 2020 they recorded 190 homicides.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip