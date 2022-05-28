Watch
Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run, police seek suspect vehicle

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect and a stolen vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run Friday night.
Posted at 7:17 AM, May 28, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect and a stolen vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run Friday night.

Officials said a 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was struck by a stolen vehicle near 46th and Lisbon.

The crash happened around 10:35 p.m. and involved a stolen red Pontiac G5 two-door vehicle. Milwaukee police said the license plate on the vehicle is 271-TEW.

Now, MPD is asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle and asking anyone who sees it to call them at 414-935-7431.

