Two dead, one injured in separate overnight shootings

Milwaukee Police
Posted at 7:07 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 08:34:10-04

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and one person is injured following two shootings in Milwaukee early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. near 42nd and W. Bonny Place, according to police.

Officials arrived on the scene and found a 36-year-old man who had been shot. He died on the scene. Milwaukee police say a 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were taken into custody and two guns were recovered.

According to MPD, the incident appeared to be domestic-related, and charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Around 3:45 a.m., police responded to another shooting. This one happened near 52nd and Lisbon.

When police arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who had died from his injuries, and a 43-year-old man taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still looking into this incident and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

