$2K bond issued for Milwaukee man accused in fatal crash near 54th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged in the death of a woman following a reckless driving crash last weekend.

Dwynetta Thomas, 43, died following a two-car crash at 54th and Fond Du Lac last Saturday.

My sister was killed by a reckless driver in Milwaukee, yesterday. She was only 43. I hope the man who did it, understands the bright light he took from us. All because he wanted to be cool and speed. It ain’t cool. Never has been. I’m infuriated and heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/zPTfjtCvGp — Tristain Thomas (@the20double) March 13, 2022

DaJohn Norwood has been charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, causing death.

According to a criminal complaint, a Volvo driven by Norwood was traveling eastbound on Fond du Lac while a Chevy Cobalt traveling westbound attempted to turn left.

The Volvo then collided with the Cobalt. The incident was shown in video surveillance.

The complaint says Norwood's operating privilege was revoked in January of 2017 and was never reinstated. He was stopped in May of 2021 and ticketed for Operating After Revocation.

An autopsy, according to the complaint, says Thomas' cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries she sustained in the accident.

Norwood's bail is $2,000. He faces six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

So far this year, that area has seen 576 crashes, down about 26 percent compared to the same time in 2021. Police have ticketed nearly 500 people for driving more than 20 miles over the speed limit.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip