Milwaukee woman dies in crash, man arrested, speed a factor: MPD

Posted at 1:36 PM, Mar 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old Milwaukee woman has died following a two-car crash at W. Fond Du Lac Avenue and West Congress Street on Saturday, according to family and police.

The victim was identified as Dwynetta Thomas by her brother. He tells TMJ4 News she died following the crash.

A statement from Milwaukee police states a car crashed into the victim's car, who was trying to make a left turn at around 11 a.m. The victim was brought to the hospital in "grave condition," police said.

The driver of the other car, identified by police as a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries. He was brought to the hospital, and officers later arrested him.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

