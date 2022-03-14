Milwaukee woman dies in crash, man arrested, speed a factor: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A 43-year-old Milwaukee woman has died following a two-car crash at W. Fond Du Lac Avenue and West Congress Street on Saturday, according to family and police.

The victim was identified as Dwynetta Thomas by her brother. He tells TMJ4 News she died following the crash.

A statement from Milwaukee police states a car crashed into the victim's car, who was trying to make a left turn at around 11 a.m. The victim was brought to the hospital in "grave condition," police said.

The driver of the other car, identified by police as a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries. He was brought to the hospital, and officers later arrested him.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

Charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

My sister was killed by a reckless driver in Milwaukee, yesterday. She was only 43. I hope the man who did it, understands the bright light he took from us. All because he wanted to be cool and speed. It ain’t cool. Never has been. I’m infuriated and heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/zPTfjtCvGp — Tristain Thomas (@the20double) March 13, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip