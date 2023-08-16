29-year-old man killed neat Teutonia and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Teutonia and Atkinson Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. but the circumstances leading to the incident remain under investigation.

Milwaukee Police said a 29-year-old man died on the scene and now officers are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

