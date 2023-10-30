27-year-old, 15-year-old charged with homicide in case of 5-year-old Milwaukee boy found dead in dumpster

MILWAUKEE — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of Prince McCree, a 5-year-old from Milwaukee who was found dead in a dumpster last week.

27-year-old David E. Pietura and 15-year-old Erik J. Mendoza were both charged Monday with first degree intentional homicide, among other charges. TMJ4 does not normally name minors who are accused of crimes, but has chosen to do so in this case due to the seriousness of the allegations and the fact that Mendoza is not being charged as a minor.

Pietura was charged with homicide, physical abuse of a child causing death, and hiding a corpse. Mendoza was charged with homicide, physical abuse of a child causing death, hiding a corpse, and three separate counts of recklessly endangering safety,

If convicted of all charges, Pietura and Mendoza both face life in prison. There is no death penalty in Wisconsin.

Last Wednesday, Milwaukee Police reported McCree missing. The next day, he was found dead in a dumpster near 55th and Vliet, according to police.

Alderman Michael Murphy represents the 10th District where McCree's body was discovered. He visited the location where the boy's body was found on Friday to pay his respects.

"I think like most of us, we're heartbroken. A beautiful little baby, tragically lost his life. In the manner in which he was placed, just struck a chord with me that this is a special human being and being placed in a trash bin, it hurt a lot," said Murphy.

A relative of Prince McCree says the family is remembering a lovable little boy, as they take the next steps to lay him to rest.

"He was your typical five-year-old, the sweetest little boy. Always laughing, rambunctious. He loved his sister and brother a lot. He loved superheroes," said Marie Stillo, a cousin of the boy's mother.

You can support the Prince McCree GoFundMe campaign here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip