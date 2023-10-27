Relative of Prince McCree remembers 'lovable' little boy

A relative of Prince McCree says the family is remembering a lovable little boy, as they take the next steps to lay him to rest.

"He was your typical five-year-old, the sweetest little boy. Always laughing, rambunctious. He loved his sister and brother a lot. He loved superheroes," said Marie Stillo, a cousin of the boy's mother.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Police reported him missing. The next day, he was found dead in a dumpster near 55th and Vliet, according to police.

Police say they're still investigating but they suspect foul play. A 27-year-old man and a 15-year-old male have been arrested, and charges will sent to the District Attorney's office in the coming days, according to police. TMJ4 does not name suspects in cases until they have been criminally charged.

Alderman Michael Murphy represents the 10th District where McCree's body was discovered. He visited the location where the boy's body was found on Friday to pay his respects.

"I think like most of us, we're heartbroken. A beautiful little baby, tragically lost his life. In the manner in which he was placed, just struck a chord with me that this is a special human being and being placed in a trash bin, it hurt a lot," said Murphy.

While not confirming McCree attended an MPS school, a spokesperson for the school district shared this statement:

"Milwaukee Public Schools mourns the loss of of Prince McCree. This tragedy will be felt throughout the community. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones."

Marie Stillo organized a GoFundMe for the family, saying loved ones are hoping to take the financial burden off McCree's mother in any way possible as she prepares her son's memorial services.

"We have a big family. He was just sweet. He was just so lovable," said Stillo.

