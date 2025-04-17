27 disabled veterans and their families find housing stability after funding crisis

MILWAUKEE — A sigh of relief echoed Wednesday among disabled veterans who faced the prospect of homelessness after the local housing program they relied on lost its federal funding earlier this year.

The crisis left nearly 30 veterans and their families in search of housing alternatives, but after months of uncertainty, other organizations have stepped in to offer support.

André Parker and David Seegert described their challenging months leading up to this resolution, comparing their experiences to waking up from a nightmare.

"It's definitely a weight—that weight is gone," Seegert said.

In March, TMJ4 first reported on the dire situation when the federal funding for the veterans’ housing program was cut. If no solutions were found, Parker and Seegert faced the risk of homelessness by May.

When they received the call that another organization would help with their housing, Parker expressed his gratitude, saying, “I was like, thank you Jesus.”

The Center for Veterans Issues confirmed that after extensive searching, they successfully secured housing for 27 of the 28 veterans in the program, with assistance from non-profits such as Guest House Milwaukee.

Stephen Bauer, CEO of Guest House Milwaukee, emphasized that aiding these veterans during their time of crisis was an easy decision.

“We were able to look at some of the programs we had that might be able to be a fit, and we were able to place ten of those families,” Bauer said. “It’s probably one of the most supportive networks that I’ve been a part of in my career, and we're always talking about how we can be better together.”

Additionally, Project Bridge will cover six more leases, while four other veterans are set to move to a dedicated veterans apartment complex, Veterans Manor.

“The part that was always up in the air was: what are we going to do? But now that we know we are staying, we can continue that and make this the house that we want it to be,” Seegert said.

Parker and Seegert expressed immense appreciation for the chance to plant roots and have a stable home, which they see as crucial for nurturing their families.

“It’s a blessing that I can stay here,” Parker said, reflecting the newfound security that will enable them to build their lives without the fear of losing their homes.

