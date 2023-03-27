Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

24-year-old man shot and killed near 107th and Donna

The shooting happened a block away from Milwaukee Fire Department's fire station 38.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a 2-year-old boy that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.
milwaukee police
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 06:37:37-04

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed near 107th and Donna in Milwaukee Sunday night, according to police.

Milwaukee police said in a news release a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting. Charges are pending.

The victim, from Milwaukee, died at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting happened a block away from Milwaukee Fire Department's fire station 38.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News