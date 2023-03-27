24-year-old man shot and killed near 107th and Donna

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed near 107th and Donna in Milwaukee Sunday night, according to police.

Milwaukee police said in a news release a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting. Charges are pending.

The victim, from Milwaukee, died at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting happened a block away from Milwaukee Fire Department's fire station 38.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

