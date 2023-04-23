Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

23-year-old man killed in shooting near 15th and Rodgers

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.
Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 08:51:53-04

MILWAUKEE — One person has died following a shooting in Milwaukee Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened near 15th and Rodgers around 3:24 p.m. MPD said the shooting victim, a 23-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment and died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Now, MPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Spelling Bee Digital 480x360.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals live on TMJ4