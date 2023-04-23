23-year-old man killed in shooting near 15th and Rodgers

MILWAUKEE — One person has died following a shooting in Milwaukee Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened near 15th and Rodgers around 3:24 p.m. MPD said the shooting victim, a 23-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment and died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Now, MPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

