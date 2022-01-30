22-year-old charged in connection to in MPD officer shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting of a Milwaukee police officer on January 27.

A 26-year-old officer was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of West St. Paul Ave during a welfare check Thursday night. He was released from Froedtert Hospital Friday evening.

On Sunday, the District Attorney's office released the criminal complaint for the suspect, 22-year-old Jetrin Rodthong. He is facing the following eight charges:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Operating a vehicle without owner's consent (armed carjacking)

Bail jumping (felony)

Bail jumping (felony)

Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit anad run - injury

Possession of methamphetamine

If convicted on all charges, Rodthong faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 133 years.

According to the complaint, the incident began around 5:53 p.m. on January 27 when police got a call for a slumped-over man in a vehicle near 2101 W. St. Paul Ave.

The 26-year-old officer arrived on the scene and approached the vehicle, according to the body camera video. He opened the driver's side door and Rodthong was inside slumped over the center console. The complaint says he appeared unconscious.

The officer shouted at Rodthong who then woke up and spoke with the officer, saying he had been drinking. The officer asked Rodthong to get out of the car.

According to the complaint, Rodthong got out while the officer was on the phone. Something fell to the ground when Rodthong got out so he bent down and picked it up. He appeared to keep what he picked up out of the officer's view which, according to the complaint, was a gun.

Then, Rodthong attempted to run. The officer grabbed him by the arm and the two struggled. That's when the officer's body camera fell to the ground.

The dash camera picked up the rest of the altercation, according to the complaint. During the struggle, the officer appeared to back away from Rodthong who was seemingly chambering a cartridge.

The officer bent behind the vehicle Rodthong was in while reaching for his gun. Rodthong then walked towards the officer aiming a gun at him. The officer continued to move away from Rodthong and get his gun. When he turned to face Rodthong with his gun in hand, Rodthong fired.

The officer fell to the ground, clearly injured, according to the complaint. Rodthong hid by the car he was in as the officer fired several shots in Rodthong's direction.

Finally, Rodthong ran to the officer's squad car, got in, and drove off.

Rodthong drove to the area of Clybourn Street and 17th Street when he crashed into another vehicle. Rodthong fled that scene on foot. That's when he was arrested by responding officers. According to the complaint he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Rodthong was searched and taken to Froedtert hospital for treatment. Police found several items in his pocket which tested positive for opiates, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. According to the complaint, Rodthong then admitted to using meth and heroin before his altercation with the officer.

He also admitted to having a pink 9mm in his waist prior to the exchange.

Rodthong went on to tell police he got out of the car when asked because he did not want to go to jail again. But, when the officer was going to put his hands behind his back, all Rodthong could think about was getting away.

When asked what happened next, Rodthong just repeated that he wanted to get away, according to the complaint.

Rodthong's preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 9. A cash bond has been set for $1 million.

