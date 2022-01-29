22-year-old suspect arrested in connection to MPD officer shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of Milwaukee Police Department Officer Herbert Davis, law enforcement sources confirm to TMJ4 News.

An MPD arrest log shows Jetrin Rodthong has been detained on attempted intentional homicide.

Rodthong has not been charged.

The 26-year-old officer was shot multiple times in the 2100 block of West St. Paul Ave during a welfare check Thursday night. He was released from Froedtert Hospital Friday evening.

Davis is the second Milwaukee area law enforcement officer who was shot in two days, and the third officer this month.

