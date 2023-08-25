20-year-old man shot and killed near 24th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police said the shooting happened near 24th and Nash around 10 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old man, had deadly gunshot wounds when police arrived and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, police are asking you to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

