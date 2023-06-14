20-year-old man killed near 35th and Townsend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. near 35th and Townsend. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

A news release says the shooting was the result of a robbery.

MPD is now seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

