PLYMOUTH, Wis. — A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.

The Plymouth Police Department said the incident happened a little before 10 a.m. on Saturday. The child had fallen from the second floor in a stairwell area.

Police said the child had to be flown via Flight for Life to Children's Wisconsin where he is currently being treated.

There has not been an update from the police on the child's condition.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip