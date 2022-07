MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it is investigating after a two-year-old was killed near 13th and Ring.

The medical examiner did not say when the child died or their gender, but said the child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and Milwaukee police are investigating.

This comes after two 3-year-olds were shot within a two-day span earlier this month. One of them died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

