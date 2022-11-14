2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion, sheriff says

PULASKI, Wis. — Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that they have forwarded charging recommendations for a 17-year-old Green Bay male, a 16-year-old Pulaski male and an unidentified homeowner who was present during the incident.

The teens may face second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire charges, the sheriff's office said.

Chief Deputy George Lenzner called the incident tragic and preventable.

"An event that due to reckless, and negligent behavior of those responsible, caused physical, emotional, and mental pain for those affected. Pain that we hope will continue to improve in the coming days, weeks, and months, but we also understand this is something that will never be forgotten by those impacted," according to Lenzner in the statement.

As TMJ4 News reported, between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded in Pulaski after the homecoming football game on Oct. 14. Investigators think about 60 people in total attended the celebration.

Authorities previously stated an accelerant was thrown on the flames that caused the fire to expand out of control. Many of the young victims were rushed to the Columbia St. Mary's Burn Center in the Milwaukee area.

A 55-gallon drum container held a mixture of gas and diesel fuel, and detectives believe someone tossed some of the mixture onto the raging bonfire.

TMJ4 News does not identify people who are not yet facing criminal charges. Authorities did not identify the two teens and the homeowner.

THE VICTIMS

Lily Koellner from Brookfield was visiting friends in Pulaski. She has serious burns on her face, hands, and legs.

Koellner family Lily Koellner from Brookfield was transferred to Columbia St Mary’s Burn Center from UW Health Burn & Wound Clinic.

Brandon Brzeczkowski will undergo skin graft surgery Wednesday. His mom, Tammy, says doctors are still trying to make sure he doesn't lose his hands.

Brzeczkowski family Brandon Brzeczkowski

With a breathing tube in, he can't talk but has been able to scribble some messages on paper. Tammy shared a heartbreaking message from him saying, "I want to go home."

Brzeczkowski family Brandon Brzeczkowski wrote from his hospital bed to his mom that he wants to go home.

Isaac Nelson is also scheduled for his first surgery on Wednesday. His mom, Julie, shares that the swelling in his face has gone down, and he was able to walk a little and eat for the first time since the bonfire explosion.

Nelson family Isaac Nelson

Benjamin Van Asten was knocked unconscious when it happened, and his clothes caught on fire. He has burns on over 40% of his body.

Van Austen family Benjamin Van Austen

