MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman are seriously injured after a man stabbed them near 6th and Orchard Monday morning, police say.

First responders brought the victims to the hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Milwaukee police said an 18-year-old man was arrested. He was also taken to the hospital after suffering a minor cut.

The stabbing happened around 9:18 a.m.

Police said charges will be referred to the district attorney's office.

