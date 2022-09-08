2 arrested after 14-year-old boy shot in Sherman Park's playground

MILWAUKEE — Deputies arrested a teen and a man in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Sherman Park on Aug. 23, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Keith N. Allen, 17 of Milwaukee, was charged with First Degree Reckless Injury and Possession of a Firearm by Adjudicated Delinquent – PTAC. Monreal A. Zollicoffer, 19 of Milwaukee, was charged with Harboring or Aiding A Felon – PTAC.

Around 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, a deputy patrolling Sherman Park at 3000 N. Sherman Blvd. was flagged down by the 14-year-old boy. He said he had been shot in the abdomen while in the park's playground.

First responders brought him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived.

Deputies launched an investigation to find suspects and said Thursday their efforts led to the arrest of Allen and Zollicoffer.

“The dedicated members of the MCSO Investigative Services and Police Services bureaus demonstrated in this case hard work, dedication, and persistence in gathering evidence, following leads, and locating and arresting the accused," said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell in a statement.

