Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

14-year-old boy shot at Sherman Park, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect

Investigators believe the suspect was in a black four-door sedan. MCSO says it is unclear if the victim was targeted or not.
MCSO squad.JPG
Sal Sendik
MCSO squad.JPG
Posted at 9:29 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 22:29:34-04

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen at Sherman Park on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened shortly before 6 p.m.

According to MCSO, the victim was found conscious and breathing before being taken to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect was in a black four-door sedan. MCSO says it is unclear if the victim was targeted or not.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident should contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (414) 278-4788.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards