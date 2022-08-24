14-year-old boy shot at Sherman Park, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen at Sherman Park on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it happened shortly before 6 p.m.

According to MCSO, the victim was found conscious and breathing before being taken to an area hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect was in a black four-door sedan. MCSO says it is unclear if the victim was targeted or not.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident should contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (414) 278-4788.

