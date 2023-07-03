19-year-old man shot and killed near 28th and Burnham; robbery related, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old West Bend man died after he was shot and a private vehicle transporting him broke down Sunday morning, according to police.

Raw video: 28th and Burnham deadly shooting

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the man was shot and injured near 28th and Burnham around 2:30 a.m. Sunday July 2. Someone else drove the injured man in a "private vehicle" a block west, where the vehicle became disabled due to street construction.

They called for medical assistence, and EMS brought the victim to the hospital, where he died. Police believe the deadly shooting to be robbery-related.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, at approximately 2:50am, on the 2800 block of W. Burnham St. The victim, a 19-yoa West Bend male sustained gunshot wounds, and was transported in a private vehicle to the 1900 block of S. 28th St, where the private vehicle became disabled from street construction. Medical assistance was summoned to the 1900 block of S. 28th St. The victim was transported to a local hospital and did succumb to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing, however appears to be robbery related.



A 22-yoa Milwaukee male, a 17-yoa Milwaukee male, and a 18-yoa Milwaukee male were taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.









It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip