19-year-old killed in shooting near Fond Du Lac and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot Monday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting happened near Fond Du Lac and Hampton around 7:10 p.m. Police initially said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, a couple of hours later, the police department announced the man had died from his injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip